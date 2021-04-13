Huntington National Bank Sells 3,076 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.