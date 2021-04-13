Huntington National Bank Sells 530 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Danaher by 40.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 123.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $234.84 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $143.01 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.89 and a 200-day moving average of $227.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

