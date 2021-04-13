Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,946 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,435 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.45 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,685 shares of company stock worth $17,160,780. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

