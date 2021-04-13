Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,069,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.77.

NYSE SPGI opened at $371.11 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.92 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

