Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after buying an additional 1,089,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

