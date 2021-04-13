Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61,806 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $20,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $323.87 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

