Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 472.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Husqvarna AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

