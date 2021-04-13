HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 1,954.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924,887 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.45% of HUYA worth $19,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,740,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,002,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after purchasing an additional 826,282 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,923,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after acquiring an additional 533,599 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

