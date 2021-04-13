hybrix Trading Up 94% This Week (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 60.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for $4.69 or 0.00007425 BTC on popular exchanges. hybrix has a total market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $51,449.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, hybrix has traded up 94% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00068637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00257511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.00691936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,198.14 or 0.99946028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $548.46 or 0.00867375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

hybrix Coin Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,168 coins. The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

Buying and Selling hybrix

