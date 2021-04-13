Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 35,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,222,645. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.12. Hyliion has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $58.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyliion (HYLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.