HyperCash (HC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.32 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00002974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $84.94 million and approximately $26.32 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,385.02 or 1.00032451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.61 or 0.00461787 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.57 or 0.00313377 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.92 or 0.00741609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00133680 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003935 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.