Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down to $86.24

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.24, but opened at $83.86. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $83.95, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 104,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 564.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 22,851 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth about $2,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

