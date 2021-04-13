I/O Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,319.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $11,319.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00491258 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006538 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00027010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,196.29 or 0.03474732 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,806,584 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

