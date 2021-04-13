iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.25

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$58.25 and traded as high as C$70.20. iA Financial shares last traded at C$69.51, with a volume of 237,870 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.43.

The company has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$68.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.25.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.1899986 EPS for the current year.

About iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

