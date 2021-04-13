Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.09 ($14.23).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

