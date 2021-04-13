IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.93

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.93 and last traded at C$10.81, with a volume of 5402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.43.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.66 million and a PE ratio of 23.04.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.16 million. Equities analysts expect that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About IBI Group (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

