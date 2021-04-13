Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Tops One Day Volume of $2.01 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $14.24 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $45,943.04 or 0.72473673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00258155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.95 or 0.00676648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,542.85 or 1.00236818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00022494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.04 or 0.00867678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

