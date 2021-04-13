iBTC (IBTC) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 83.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, iBTC has traded up 73.1% against the US dollar. iBTC has a market cap of $25,183.85 and $732.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00064920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.81 or 0.00263965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.07 or 0.00674224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,971.58 or 0.99646917 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.87 or 0.00917586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00019726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

