Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDMGF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Icade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Icade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. Icade has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

