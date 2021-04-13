Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Down 73.7% in March

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ICNAF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 232,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,259. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. Icanic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

Icanic Brands Company Profile

Icanic Brands Company Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

