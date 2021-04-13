ICE ROCK MINING 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $62,533.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $589,490.26 and approximately $62,533.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 63.8% higher against the dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00067737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00258749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.83 or 0.00667681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,163.09 or 0.99505042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $578.20 or 0.00910874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00019988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using US dollars.

