ichi.farm Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00067078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00261628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.95 or 0.00685097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,868.20 or 0.99253960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00020781 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.76 or 0.00867933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

