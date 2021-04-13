ICHI Market Capitalization Achieves $39.46 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $39.46 million and $235,113.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $14.41 or 0.00022909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00065459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00267617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.59 or 0.00667204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,648.56 or 0.99618500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.83 or 0.00923591 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,739,235 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

