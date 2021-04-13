ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.41

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 109548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

