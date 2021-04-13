iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.08. iCo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

