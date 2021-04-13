ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.27.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR opened at $194.07 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a one year low of $145.11 and a one year high of $223.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.