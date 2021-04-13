Iconic Token Trading 39.2% Higher This Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001096 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $13,314.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00067372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00258387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.99 or 0.00688196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,832.07 or 0.99406139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.55 or 0.00866279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

