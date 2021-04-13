IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.38.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

