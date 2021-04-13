iDealCash (DEAL) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. iDealCash has a total market cap of $910,719.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iDealCash has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iDealCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.00 or 0.00128682 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash (CRYPTO:DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

Buying and Selling iDealCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

