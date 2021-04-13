Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.18% from the company’s current price.

INVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $212.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Identiv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Identiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

