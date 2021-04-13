IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Short Interest Update

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, a growth of 1,779.4% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.7 days.

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.