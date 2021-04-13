IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Short Interest Update

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, a growth of 1,779.4% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.7 days.
Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34.
About IDEX Biometrics ASA
Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.