IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $97.66 million and $6.29 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00054358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00083434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.30 or 0.00620160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00032731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00038228 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

