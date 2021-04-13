IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

Shares of IDXX opened at $506.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $498.60 and its 200-day moving average is $473.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.40 and a 12-month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

