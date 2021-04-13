IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.51

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get IDT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $597.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $44,137.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $51,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDT by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IDT by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.