IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading Down 4.4%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.72 and last traded at $48.80. Approximately 666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 50,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

Separately, TheStreet raised IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.49%.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $150,162.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $802,435. Company insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in IES in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

