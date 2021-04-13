IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $62.10

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.10, but opened at $64.09. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $64.02, with a volume of 781 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $155,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,492 shares of company stock worth $404,367 in the last three months. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

