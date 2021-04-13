IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
IGS Capital Group stock remained flat at $$0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. IGS Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
IGS Capital Group Company Profile
