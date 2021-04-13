IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IGS Capital Group stock remained flat at $$0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. IGS Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

IGS Capital Group Company Profile

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

