iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of IHRT traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,482,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,911. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

