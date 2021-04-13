iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,458,000 after acquiring an additional 526,841 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $3,421,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 226,489 shares during the period.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

