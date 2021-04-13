Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ILIKF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 321,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99. Ilika has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

