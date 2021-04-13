Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ITW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.59.
Shares of ITW opened at $223.60 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $148.27 and a 12 month high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.37. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.
In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.