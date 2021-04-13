Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ITW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.59.

Shares of ITW opened at $223.60 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $148.27 and a 12 month high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.37. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

