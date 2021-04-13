Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

ILMN traded up $4.02 on Tuesday, reaching $403.01. 28,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,752. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.66 and its 200-day moving average is $371.96. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $6,360,411. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1,598.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Illumina by 502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

