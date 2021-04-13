Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

ILMN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.15. 700,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,231. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.