Illuvium (ILV) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $82.71 or 0.00131480 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $48.42 million and $710,255.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00260938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.81 or 0.00675276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,781.03 or 0.99795654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $577.05 or 0.00917265 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00020183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,420 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

