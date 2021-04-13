IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Up 1,001.5% in March

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 1,001.5% from the March 15th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of IMAC opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

In other IMAC news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,751,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in IMAC during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in IMAC in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

