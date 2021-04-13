Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.41

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.65. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 5,372 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

