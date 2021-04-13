ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0432 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $478,329.04 and approximately $212,713.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,071,193 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.