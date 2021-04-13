ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the March 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IPNFF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. ImagineAR has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.53.
About ImagineAR
Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.