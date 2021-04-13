ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the March 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPNFF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. ImagineAR has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.