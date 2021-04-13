imbrex Price Reaches $0.0250 on Top Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. imbrex has a total market cap of $216,687.56 and approximately $5.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00055699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00084197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00628182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00037983 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.