Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Short Interest Up 334.6% in March

Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 334.6% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:IMMZF remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. Immofinanz has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Immofinanz to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

